Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 883-5323
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
View Map
Sandra Dee Hoyt Obituary
Sandra Dee Hoyt, 65, of Broadalbin, passed away on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 with her family by her side, following a ten-month battle with multiple chronic illnesses. She was born on September 26th, 1953 in Cranston, Rhode Island a daughter of Frederick and Doris Yattaw and was a 1971 graduate of Cranston High School East. In 1973, she married Paul E. Hoyt in Cranston, Rhode Island, and moved to Broadalbin, New York. Shortly after moving to New York, she fulfilled her aspiration of becoming a stay at home mother and housewife. Sandra devoted her life to raising her two children, Kelly and Holly. She lovingly and patiently instilled values of integrity, honesty, compassion, perseverance, and always encouraged them to "do your best, that is all anyone can ask you to do." She was the quintessential care-giver and provider, to both humans and her four-legged "fur babies". Some of her favorite hobbies included gardening, photography, swimming, scenic rides around the Adirondack lakes and mountains, boat rides, dining out and relaxing in the lazy river. Her real passion, however, was spending time with her family and close friends, including all of those in Rhode Island whom she frequently visited throughout the years. She loved to make large meals to share, and "Ma's kitchen" often offered delivery. The joy Sandra experienced in motherhood was just as profound in her role as Grandma/Me-Ma. Reading, playing, teaching, nurturing, snuggling, and watching all four of them in their various activities brought her much joy and happiness. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved "fur-babies", Jags & Winnie. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Paul E. Hoyt; her children, Kelly Dingman Hoyt (Brian) and Holly Van Allen (Leo); four grandchildren, Julian Van Allen, and Parker, Ian, and Taylor Dingman; her siblings, Ada Farrell, Virginia Martin (Ray), Warren (Jan) Yattaw, and Beverly Romanoff; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and her faithful canine "fur-baby", Cha-Cha. Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 15th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown, NY followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to the (alz.com) or James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society (pawsforyou.org).
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019
