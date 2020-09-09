Sandra Fillion

Sandra E. Fillion, 74, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Sandra was born in Utica, NY to the late Edward and Audrey Jones Amacher. She worked in the Niskayuna School District for several years, retiring in 2008. Previously, she worked as a nurse in local doctor's offices. Sandra was a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, Rosa Road. Sandra enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, knitting and crocheting. She volunteered at schools in Liverpool, NY and Niskayuna. She was a religious education teacher and served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Johns Church in Liverpool. She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth Nursing School in Utica. An avid golfer, Sandy enjoyed when she beat her husband at golf and enjoyed it even more when she beat his buddies. She was a collector of angels and angel wings. A woman of style, she was especially known for her pocketbooks and her real passion, shoes, shoes, and more shoes. Dancing with her adoring husband was a special joy whether it was rock and roll, ballroom or country. She enjoyed traveling extensively with her husband in the US and in Europe. Her favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered by her husband, children, and grandchildren as an incredibly caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Sandra was predeceased by two sisters, Kathleen Sullivan and Sheila "She-She" Amacher. She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Raymond Fillion; three devoted children, Eric (Linette) Fillion of Ballston Spa, Lisa (Scott) Stevens of Niskayuna, and Marc (Nicole) Fillion of West Kingston, RI; six grandchildren, Colin and Erin Fillion, Aidan and Harper Stevens, and Matilda and Penelope Fillion; two siblings, Sharon (Tripp) Tower of Little River, SC and Michael Amacher of Utica. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Friday, September 11 at 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, Rosa Road, Schenectady. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home Union Street Schenectady. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305.