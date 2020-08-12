Sandra G. Zabielski passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 80 early Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the comfort of her home after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Sandra was born on January 16, 1940 in Schenectady, NY. She was married to the love of her life, her husband, John. Together they shared four handsome sons, and a beautiful life together. She was a secretary in the Scotia-Glenville School System, as well a successful realtor. Sandra loved sports, horses, the casinos, and absolutely adored her grandchildren, and loved to spoil them. She enjoyed attending their sporting events and other activities. She had a thirst for life always finding the positives, and loved sharing a good laugh. Her home was the heart of her family, where she enjoyed knitting, cross-stitching, and crocheting the most amazing creations for her family. These included blankets, afghans, beautiful dresses for her granddaughters, Halloween costumes, and other home décor. Sandra lived in Arizona for five years, where she made many friends, and really enjoyed the climate and all that Arizona had to offer. She was a lifetime member of the St. Elizabeth Ladies Auxiliary No. 93 Knights of St. John of St. Joseph's church in Schenectady. Sandra was a loving daughter, great sister, caring wife, amazing mother, wonderful grandmother and great grandmother (known as Mimi), aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend to many. She loved deeply and will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her beloved son, David, and her mother, Edie. She is survived by her husband, John, of 59 years, her sons, Paul (Kimberly), John (Rebecca), Mark (Michele), grandchildren, Lisa, Philip, Brendon, Anthony, Nicole, Abigail, Nicholas, great grandchildren, Madelyn and Mario, sister, Charlene, sister-in-law, Clara and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service for family and friends will be held at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, NY on Friday August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's cemetery in Glenville, NY. The Funeral Home will be open for those who wish to call from 10:00am to 11:00am on Friday. Online condolences can be made at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com
