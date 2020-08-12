1/1
Sandra G. Zabielski
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra G. Zabielski passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 80 early Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the comfort of her home after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Sandra was born on January 16, 1940 in Schenectady, NY. She was married to the love of her life, her husband, John. Together they shared four handsome sons, and a beautiful life together. She was a secretary in the Scotia-Glenville School System, as well a successful realtor. Sandra loved sports, horses, the casinos, and absolutely adored her grandchildren, and loved to spoil them. She enjoyed attending their sporting events and other activities. She had a thirst for life always finding the positives, and loved sharing a good laugh. Her home was the heart of her family, where she enjoyed knitting, cross-stitching, and crocheting the most amazing creations for her family. These included blankets, afghans, beautiful dresses for her granddaughters, Halloween costumes, and other home décor. Sandra lived in Arizona for five years, where she made many friends, and really enjoyed the climate and all that Arizona had to offer. She was a lifetime member of the St. Elizabeth Ladies Auxiliary No. 93 Knights of St. John of St. Joseph's church in Schenectady. Sandra was a loving daughter, great sister, caring wife, amazing mother, wonderful grandmother and great grandmother (known as Mimi), aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend to many. She loved deeply and will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her beloved son, David, and her mother, Edie. She is survived by her husband, John, of 59 years, her sons, Paul (Kimberly), John (Rebecca), Mark (Michele), grandchildren, Lisa, Philip, Brendon, Anthony, Nicole, Abigail, Nicholas, great grandchildren, Madelyn and Mario, sister, Charlene, sister-in-law, Clara and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service for family and friends will be held at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, NY on Friday August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's cemetery in Glenville, NY. The Funeral Home will be open for those who wish to call from 10:00am to 11:00am on Friday. Online condolences can be made at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 346-5802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved