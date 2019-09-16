Home

Sandra I. Ostrelich Obituary
Sandra I. Ostrelich, 81 of Saratoga Springs, New York died on Saturday evening, September 14, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs. Survivors include her husband, Michael Joseph Ostrelich , and 2 daughters, Helene Dahan of Pleasantville, NY and her husband David and Michelle Ostrelich and her husband Dr. Howard Schlossberg of Niskayuna, NY. She also leaves her sister-in-law Thelma Ikler of Albany and 4 grandchildren. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue in Albany on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2pm. Interment will follow in the Ohav Shalom Cemetery on Church Road in Guilderland, NY The period of mourning will be observed on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the home of Michelle and Howard, 76 Pheasant Ridge in Niskayuna, NY. Full obituary to appear in Tuesdays paper.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
