Sandra J. Vedder
Sandra J. Vedder, 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1943 in Schenectady, NY to Raymond and Dorothy Kottke. Sandy was a nurse's aide at Ellis Hospital and later for Senior Solutions. She was an active member of VFW Post 358 Ladies Auxiliary and American Legion Post 234 Ladies Auxiliary. Sandy also enjoyed attending the Ballston Area Seniors. Sandy was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need. She drove many seniors to appointments, ran errands and offered home health care. She could often be found working in her flower gardens. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward. Sandy is survived by her sons, Jason Vedder (Lisa) of Ballston Spa and Kirk Vedder (Heather) of Ballston Spa; grandchildren, Hannah and Wesley; brother, Kenneth Kottke (Deborah); sister, Janice Kottke; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, September 7 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Social distancing and facemasks will be required per CDC guidelines. Memorial contributions in memory of Sandy may be made to the charity of your choice. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
SEP
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
