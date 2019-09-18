Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Palmo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Palmo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Palmo Obituary
Sandra L. Palmo passed away at Ellis Hospital on Monday, September 16th, 2019 surrounded by her family after a brief illness at the age of 72. Sandra was born in Glenville, the daughter of the late Walter J. Lisiewski and Marjorie (Blackburn) Lisiewski. Sandra had a long career in Administration and as a Payroll Specialist for the NY Telephone Company, General Electric, and the SI Group prior to her retirement in 2012. Her survivors include her husband of 41 years, Donald J. Palmo Sr.; sons, Robert Lisiewski, Michael Palmo and Donald J. Palmo Jr.; one daughter, Tina Masi (John) and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Jack Lisiewski (Judy) of California and W. Gary Lisiewski (Anna) of Connecticut; her in-laws, Rich and Sandy Holck, Gary and Ann Palmo and Joseph Palmo as well as several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Griffen. Besides her parents, Sandra was predeceased by one son, Gary Palmo. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam. Memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Arrangements are by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Service. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now