Sandra L. Palmo passed away at Ellis Hospital on Monday, September 16th, 2019 surrounded by her family after a brief illness at the age of 72. Sandra was born in Glenville, the daughter of the late Walter J. Lisiewski and Marjorie (Blackburn) Lisiewski. Sandra had a long career in Administration and as a Payroll Specialist for the NY Telephone Company, General Electric, and the SI Group prior to her retirement in 2012. Her survivors include her husband of 41 years, Donald J. Palmo Sr.; sons, Robert Lisiewski, Michael Palmo and Donald J. Palmo Jr.; one daughter, Tina Masi (John) and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Jack Lisiewski (Judy) of California and W. Gary Lisiewski (Anna) of Connecticut; her in-laws, Rich and Sandy Holck, Gary and Ann Palmo and Joseph Palmo as well as several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Griffen. Besides her parents, Sandra was predeceased by one son, Gary Palmo. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam. Memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Arrangements are by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Service. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019