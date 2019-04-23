Sandra "Sandy" Lee Bagley, 67, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 at her home. Born in Troy, NY, she was a 1969 graduate of Columbia High School. She went on to continue her education at Ellis School of Nursing and later the State University of New York. Sandy married her beloved husband Fred Andrew Bagley in 1990 at the Scotia United Methodist Church. She worked for 18 years at Albany Medical Center as an LPN and since 2001 had worked at Ellis Hospital as an RN, looking forward to retirement this upcoming year. Sandy enjoyed swimming, camping throughout the country and staying active walking her three dogs. She also was an avid quilter, making and donating quilts to children and wounded veterans. Above all she will be remembered for her love for her family, her generosity and her outstanding cheesecake. In addition to her husband, Fred Andrew Bagley, Sandy is survived by her children, Shilo Thomas (Jeanette Allain) Boyce and Amber Nicole Bagley; her grandchildren, Emma Sophie Boyce, Tobiah Shilo Boyce, Elvin Fern Boyce and Phoebe Marie Higley. Her brothers, Roy, Butch, Kevin and Kendall; along with many extended family members and friends also survive. Sandy was predeceased by her father, James Seiger and several brothers. Calling hours for Sandy will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. Memorial contributions in Sandy's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary