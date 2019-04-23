The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Bagley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee "Sandy" Bagley


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Lee "Sandy" Bagley Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Lee Bagley, 67, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 at her home. Born in Troy, NY, she was a 1969 graduate of Columbia High School. She went on to continue her education at Ellis School of Nursing and later the State University of New York. Sandy married her beloved husband Fred Andrew Bagley in 1990 at the Scotia United Methodist Church. She worked for 18 years at Albany Medical Center as an LPN and since 2001 had worked at Ellis Hospital as an RN, looking forward to retirement this upcoming year. Sandy enjoyed swimming, camping throughout the country and staying active walking her three dogs. She also was an avid quilter, making and donating quilts to children and wounded veterans. Above all she will be remembered for her love for her family, her generosity and her outstanding cheesecake. In addition to her husband, Fred Andrew Bagley, Sandy is survived by her children, Shilo Thomas (Jeanette Allain) Boyce and Amber Nicole Bagley; her grandchildren, Emma Sophie Boyce, Tobiah Shilo Boyce, Elvin Fern Boyce and Phoebe Marie Higley. Her brothers, Roy, Butch, Kevin and Kendall; along with many extended family members and friends also survive. Sandy was predeceased by her father, James Seiger and several brothers. Calling hours for Sandy will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. Memorial contributions in Sandy's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now