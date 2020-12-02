Sandra M. Antrim (nee: Vaticano), 71, died peacefully on November 29, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY on September 15, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore Vaticano Sr. and Jennie Koprowski Vaticano. Sandra graduated from West Seneca High School and received her bachelor's degree from Fredonia College. She was married at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glenville on November 26, 1994. Sandra worked for the State of New York as a Corporate Administrator and in the same capacity for Key Bank in Glenville, Her hobbies were quilting and knitting. She enjoyed eating at CHEFS restaurant while in Buffalo and traveling to various parts of the Western Hemisphere of the AMERICA'S as well as Italy. HER PASSION WAS EVERYTHING "Disney", which she visited yearly. Sandra was active with Parents without Partners, on the board of the Y.M.C.A., and former member of the Thomas Corners Volunteer Fire Departments Auxiliary. She was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville. Sandra was predeceased by her parents, her son, James Andrew, whom she will be buried with and her brother, Salvatore Vaticano Jr. Survivors include her husband, William W. Antrim, daughter Megan and Christopher (Melissa) Antrim; her cherished grandchildren, Michelle Gagliardi, whom she practically raised; Alyssa, William, Brandon and Sara; great granddaughter, Amara Gagliardi, whom she enjoyed immensely, all of Glenville. Sandra leaves behind her beloved sister, Susan (Michael) O'Brien and Jennifer Curtis, both of Buffalo and Catherine (Joseph) Cannella, of Atlanta, GA. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd. Glenville, officiated by Rev. Jerry Gingras. A reception will be held after Mass at the Thomas Corner Fire Dept. located at 5 Airport Road in Glenville. Burial will be at a future date in Hillcrest Cemetery, Buffalo, New York. Contributions may be made in Sandra's name to the A.P.F., 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. Online messages of sympathy to the Antrim Family found at Glenvillefuneralhome.com
