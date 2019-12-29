The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Augustine's Church
Lansingburgh, NY
Sandra M. Reid

Sandra M. Reid Obituary
Sandra M. Rea Reid, 60, of Northern Drive, died on Monday, December 23, 2019 in the loving arms of her family at St. Peter's Hospice Inn in Albany. She was born on September 4, 1959 in Troy and was the daughter of the late Larry and Jean Stewart Rea. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady and had retired from the NYS Dept. of Tax and Finance in Albany after 36 years of service. In addition to that, Sandy worked evenings for the NYS Police in Brunswick. She loved reading historical fiction, her animals, being in the sun and spending time at the ocean, especially Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. The happiest moments in her life were when she was with her only child, Renee, her "Sweet Pea." She is the beloved mother of Renee Jean Reid of Lansingburgh; sister of Kathy (John Murphy) Rea of Niskayuna, NY and Lawrence (Kelley) Rea of Saugerties, NY; aunt of Megan Rea, Christopher Rea and Victoria Murphy. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on December 31st. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 30th at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., on the corner of 115th Street & 4th Ave. in Lansingburgh. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Troy, NY. Those who wish to make memorial contributions in honor of Sandy may donate to the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the 5th floor at St. Peter's Hospital and especially Dr. Rassias at St. Peter's Hospital for the wonderful care given to Sandy in her time of need. For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
