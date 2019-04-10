Sandra Maisenbecker Perretta passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Evergreen Commons. Born in Schenectady, Sandra was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and The Columbia Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Sandra worked as a registered nurse for 40 years at St. Clare's Hospital, Bellevue Women's Hospital and Mount Loretto Nursing Home. She was active in the church as a CCD teacher doing numerous activities with the children. Sandra enjoyed spending time outdoors, knitting, reading and needlework. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Perretta, whom she married in 1964. He passed in June of 2009. She was also predeceased by her parents, Alice and William Maisenbecker and a sister, Carol Maisenbecker. Survivors include three sons, Anthony and Debbie Perretta, Patrick and Cathy Perretta and James and Mia Perretta. Also survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer, Ashley, Zachery, Olivia, Alex and Libby. Funeral Service, Friday 11:30 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St. An hour of visitation will precede the service Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment, Saratoga National Cemetery. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary