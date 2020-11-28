Sandra Serafini, "Sandy", 81 was suddenly called by God on Friday, November 20, 2020 in her home by the ocean in Swampscott, Mass. Born in Fontechiari, Frosinone, Italy to Domenico Serafini and Maria Ferrera, Santina immigrated to the United States in 1955. After graduating from Linton High School, she attended FIT, in NYC and began her career in fashion and design. She lived in Boston for many years with her sister, Phyllis, before she returned to Italy where she opened her own boutique. She enjoyed traveling, skiing, golfing, opera and equestrian events with the company of her show horse, Niveo. She returned to the US to be close to her family, living in Saratoga where she sold real estate. She retired back to her beloved home overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Swampscott, MA continuing to spend summers in Italy, and of late, winters in Florida. Anyone who knew Sandy knew how much she loved life. Her infectious smile always greeted you. She was the president of the Laziali Nel Mondo organization where she shared her passion for Italian culture with others. Through this role she planned many special events such as Carnevale and elaborate dinners created by Italian chefs whom the Laziali hosted. Sandy appreciated opulence and pageantry in all things, as reflected in her many interests and talents. Some of Sandy's fondest memories were of the many trips in Italy where she shared her native Ciociaria with friends and relatives, along with other hidden gems of the Italian countryside. She will be remembered for her always positive attitude and adventurous, loving, caring personality. She is survived by her brother Anthony and sister-in-law Annette of Schenectady, her sister Phyllis and brother-in-law Joe of Swampscott, MA; an aunt and many cousins in the USA and Italy; her special friend and confidant for life, Umberto D'Amico, and the nieces and nephews whom she adored: Lisa, Gianluca and Luciano, Serena, Ryan and Gabriella, Paul, Isabella and Nina, Craig, Gino, Mario and Abby, as well those in Italy. Friends and family may pay their respects Monday November 30th from 9:00 to 11:00 at St. John the Evangelist church in Schenectady. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 and live-streamed for those who cannot attend due to current restrictions. Internment will follow at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery for family only, in the new mausoleum. The family asks that attendees please wear a mask at all times and social distance. You may also share your condolences by phone or mail. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a later date, when her family and friends can come together. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Judes Charity, or the A-Fib Center at Mass General Hospital.