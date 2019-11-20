|
|
Sandra Wormuth, 76, of Ballston Spa, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Ballston Spa, New York on January 16, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Frances Emigh. Sandy graduated from Saratoga High School in 1961. Alongside her husband she ran Lou's Mobile Home and Camper Supplies in Halfmoon for over 30 years. She was involved with the Adirondack Beagle Club for years, loved hunting and baking for her family. She was a longtime member of the Simpson United Methodist Church in Rock City Falls. She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis Wormuth, and her siblings, Richard Emigh, Barbara Cullen, Donna Murtlow, JoAnn Baker, Sue Morris and Shirley Malik. Sandy is survived by her children, Lisa (Harold) Clothier, Rick (Jim Reed) Wormuth, Lester (Chris) Wormuth, Lori (John Hardick) Zipkin, Lewis Wormuth III, Larry (Lynette Delczeg) Wormuth and John (Mary Ann) Morrison; grandchildren, Jeanie Garneau, Josh Garneau, Jeremy Garneau, Craig Wormuth, Kyle Wormuth, Brian Zipkin, Stacy Wormuth, Megan Sicko, Ashley Corchia, Lucas Wormuth and Chase Wormuth; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition she is also survived by her siblings, Jarvis (Doris) Emigh, Dale (Karen) Emigh, Gertrude (the late James) Bowen and Christine (Dave) Paro and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, November 23rd from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the North Milton Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Community Hospice of Saratoga for the excellent care given to Sandy during the past several months. Memorial contributions in memory of Sandy may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019