Sandy Clink Collins, 62, of Rotterdam, NY, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with MMMT Carcinosarcoma. Her loving husband Jack was holding her hand at Saint Peter's Hospice Inn. Born in Schenectady on August 10, 1957, she was the daughter to the late Clifford "Otto" and Genevieve (Curtis) Clink. She graduated from Scotia/Glenville High School in 1975. Sandy worked for 42 years at First National Bank of Scotia. She retired as an AVP and Human Resource Manager in 2017. Sandy was upbeat, kind, generous and full of life. She had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. She loved her husband of 37 years, her poodles, close friends and life in general. She sang with the River Valley Sweet Adeline's Chorus and with one of their quartets. She was a Life Member of Sweet Adeline's International. She enjoyed quilting and attended Mary K. Ryan's Vermont Classic quilting retreats and Ruth Norray's quilt weekends twice a year in the Adirondacks. Sandy loved country music. She was addicted to watching QVC's In the Kitchen with David, Mash and Everyone Loves Raymond reruns. She loved to go to the Eden Café on weekends and listen to the wonderful local singing talent. Every morning, she would tune into the café's morning show on Facebook Live to listen to the antics of "Bobby G." Her generosity will be greatly missed, as she was the first to step up to help someone in need. Sandy was a rescue advocate for poodles and cats. Each year she made dozens of boxes for Operation Christmas Shoebox, as well as donated to a family in need during the holidays. She was a master of surfing the web to find the specific item you needed, but couldn't find yourself. Survivors include her husband, Jack; her beloved poodles, Ethel and Gidget; brothers, Robert (Lynne) Clink of Scotia, Gary (Carolyn) Clink of Scotia, Larry (John Wood) Clink of Schenectady; father-in-law, John (Lorraine) Collins of Rotterdam; brother-in-law, Sam (Virginia) Collins of Rotterdam; nieces and nephews, Beth and Robbie Clink, Doreen Assmann and Darleen and Dennis Numbers. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Clink and mother-in-law, Pauline (Freeman) Collins. Sandy's family would like to thank the doctors and staff on the 5th and 6th floors of St. Peter's Hospital, the Hospice Inn at Saint Peter's Hospital, the Women's Cancer Care Associates and Home Instead for their kind and compassionate care. A private service was held for Sandy's family and closest friends prior to her cremation; on August 19th at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home. Thank you, Deacon John Crane, for the beautiful ceremony. Memorial donations may be made to The Poodle Rescue of Vermont at PO Box 8355, Essex Junction, VT 05451 or www.poodlerescuevt.org/donate or to the GCS Project at www.gcsproject.org/donate.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019