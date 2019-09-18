|
Santa M. (Viscusi) Sukatski, 98, passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Schenectady, NY to Joseph Viscusi and Sabina (Marchisano) Viscusi. She was married to John Sukatski, her loving husband, for over four decades. She will be remembered for her cheerful personality and her laughter that could make anyone smile. She devoted her time to her family and home and loved to cook and eat with her family. She enjoyed being outdoors where she would talk with neighbors and anyone that would pass by. She kept a watchful eye out for her family, home, and neighborhood. She will be forever missed by her caring daughters, Denise (Sukatski) DeVivo, and Sandra (Frank) Parrella; her two grandsons, Gregory and Nicholas (Stephanie) Parrella; her four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Emily, Lorenzo and Nico; her sister, Pauline Melco and several nieces, nephews, and many other loving friends. She now joins in eternal life her husband, John Sukatski; her parents, Joseph and Sabina Viscusi; her siblings, Yolanda Spadaro, Louis, Armond and Alfred Viscusi, Mafalda Capritta, and Eleanor Coons. At the discretion of the family, a Mass of Christian Burial has already taken place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church with entombment at Saint Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam, New York. Santa's family expresses their gratitude to her extended family and dear friends for their prayers and the fond remembrances that her wonderful life left with them.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019