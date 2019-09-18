Home

Santo Belletti


1923 - 2019
Santo Belletti Obituary
Santo Belletti, 96, passed away, Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Schenectady Center for Nursing, Schenectady, NY. Born, September 3, 1923, in Montona, Istria, Italy, he was the son of the late Stefano and Angela Belletti. In 1955, Santo immigrated to Pen Argyl, PA, with his wife Valeria and their son Renato, where he lived until his wife's passing on March 22, 2008. Prior to retiring in 1988, he was employed as a cutter in the apparel industry. Santo was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Pen Argyl. He is survived by a son Renato Belletti and his wife Ellen; three grandchildren, Renata Coyne and her husband, Glenn, Patrick Belletti, and Steven Belletti; a great-granddaughter, Emma Coyne; a sister, Palmyra Glavich and nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 300 W. Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl. There will be a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Pen Argyl. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to St. Elizabeth's Building Fund, 300 W. Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA 18072.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
