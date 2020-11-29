We first met Sister Sara when she returned to the Provincial House and joined us for a Holiday dinner we were having with Paul’s sister, Sister Kay Crispo. We got reacquainted toward the end of Kay’s life when Sister Sara was across the hall from Kay. She was wonderful company during that difficult time and often checked on Kay in the evening after we left and welcomed us back in the morning, letting us know how Kay’s night was. She was wonderful, kind, comforting, funny and great company. Rest In Peace, Sister.

Paul and Joanne Crispo

