Sara Jane Denny, 70, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs, NY. Sara was born on September 22, 1948 in Schenectady to the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Ichter) Shannon and was a lifetime area resident. She graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School, class of 1966 and worked as an Executive Secretary at OTB in Schenectady, NY. She was a member of the Good Sheperd Lutheran Church. Sara was predeceased by her daughter, Baby Girl Harrison; her sister, Carol Van derVeer; and her brother, James Shannon. Sara is survived by her husband, David; her daughter, Heather Mason (Adam); brothers, Robert Shannon, Michael Shannon and Daniel J. Shannon; her grand- children, Robert Mason, Benjamin Mason, and Harper Harrison; and granddogs, Opal, Layla and Willow. Services will be held at the Good Sheperd Lutheran Church, Glenville on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Scotia, NY. Contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are by the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., 1 Mohawk Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences can be made at www.bekkeringellisfuneral home.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary