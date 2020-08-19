1/1
Sarah "Sallie" Constantino
Sarah "Sallie" Marhafer Constantino, 69, died Friday, August 14, 2020 in Long Island, NY, after a long illness. Sallie was born in Schenectady to the late Joseph and Beatrice Connelly Marhafer. She was a graduate of the College of St. Rose and taught elementary school in Schenectady and Charleston, SC. She is survived by two sons and their families, Adam (Stacy) Constantino and their sons, Matthew and Nicholas and Jason (Joanne) Constantino and their children, Zoe, Alex and Andrew and the father of her children, Harry Constantino. She is also survived by two brothers, David (Barbara) Marhafer and John (Joanne) Marhafer, four nieces and nephews, Dave (Sandi) Marhafer Jeffrey (Barbara) Marhafer, Jeannine Smith and Eve (Tres) Meek. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Saturday, August 22 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Union St., Schenectady. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
