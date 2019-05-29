Resources More Obituaries for Sarah Harris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sarah (Sally) Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sarah (Sally) Harris, 86, died peacefully on May 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Sally was born on June 3, 1932 to Francis and Bridget O'Connor. Sally graduated from Kensington High School in Buffalo and worked as a secretary at Montana Motors where she met the love of her life, David. David and Sally moved to Schenectady to raise their family. Sally was active in the community and volunteered for the Schenectady JayCees, her children's school PTOs, and St. Helen's Church. Having stayed at home for many years while her children were young, Sally returned to the workforce as secretary to Schenectady Mayor Frank Duci. After that, she was manager of Robinson's Junior Shop, and then went into business with her husband. Together Sally and David owned and operated Modern Furniture until they retired in 1999. Shortly after that, Sally returned to work again and became the "TV lady" at Ellis Hospital. She retired for good on her 80th birthday. Sally enjoyed weekends at the lake, gardening, and later in life, became an avid New York Mets fan. Sally cherished her family and was a gracious host, famous for her Thanksgiving holidays full of laughter, food, and Manhattans. Family and friends took great pleasure in her hospitality and Sally was a second mom to many. Sally is survived by her husband of 58 years, David; her children, Nancy, Stephen (Mayela), and Julie, and her beloved grandchildren, Sarah and Samuel. She is also survived by her brother, Frank O'Connor and his wife, Christine, several nieces and nephews, their spouses and children, and dear friend, Thomas "Ontush" Rao. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Harrington and her brother, Jack O'Connor. The family would like to thank Dr. Christopher Buff and the staff at Daughters of Sarah and the Community Hospice Inn for their excellent care. Special thanks to dear friend and neighbor Maria Sardelli, for her years of support, care, and kindness. Sally donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical Center. When they examine the body, they'll see average human organs, but those who knew Sally know she had a larger than normal heart, a clear, discerning mind, and the soul and spirit of a being created in the image of a loving God. Services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daughters of Sarah Jewish Foundation, 180 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12203 or The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries