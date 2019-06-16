Sarah (Sally) Harris, 86, died peacefully on May 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Sally was born on June 3, 1932 to Francis and Bridget O'Connor. Sally graduated from Kensington High School in Buffalo and worked as a secretary at Montana Motors where she met the love of her life, David. David and Sally moved to Schenectady to raise their family. Sally was active in the community and volunteered for the Schenectady JayCees, her children's school PTOs, and St. Helen's Church. Having stayed at home for many years while her children were young, Sally returned to the workforce as secretary to Schenectady Mayor Frank Duci. After that, she was manager of Robinson's Junior Shop, and then went into business with her husband. Together Sally and David owned and operated Modern Furniture until they retired in 1999. Shortly after that, Sally returned to work again and became the "TV lady" at Ellis Hospital. She retired for good on her 80th birthday. Sally is survived by her husband of 58 years, David; her children Nancy, Stephen (Mayela), and Julie; and her beloved grandchildren, Sarah and Samuel. She is also survived by her brother, Frank O'Connor and his wife, Christine, several nieces and nephews, their spouses and children, and dear friend, Thomas "Ontush" Rao. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Harrington and her brother, Jack O'Connor. Funeral services Saturday, June 22nd at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Takekwitha Parish, 1801 Union Street, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daughters of Sarah Jewish Foundation, 180 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12203 or The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary