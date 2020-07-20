1/
Sarah R. Van Epps
Sarah R. Van Epps – Croto, 34, passed away suddenly on July 12, 2020. Born in Niskayuna, she was the daughter of Rorie Van Epps and the late Lawrence Van Epps. Sarah was a graduate of Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School and went on to continue her education at Schenectady County Community College, earning a degree in Early Childhood Education. Over the years Sarah has had several jobs, including being a teacher at Newmeadows in Clifton Park. She enjoyed spending time outdoors such as camping, boating and waterskiing. Sarah also enjoyed stock car racing. Above all, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially with her son Collin. Left to cherish Sarah's memory is her mother Rorie Van Epps, son Collin Croto, brother Christopher Van Epps (Karen) and sister Jennifer Kristel. Also surviving is her maternal grandmother Ruth Powers and her paternal grandmother Stella Van Epps along with her nephews and niece Patrick Van Epps, Kyle Kristel and Shelby Van Epps. Sarah was predeceased by her father, Lawrence Van Epps in 2012. Funeral services were held privately for the family. Burial took place at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Northville, NY. Memorial contributions in Sarah's memory may be made to the Mental Health Association of Fulton & Montgomery Counties in care of the Light House, 307 – 309 Meadow Street Johnstown, NY 12095. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
