Sarah Rachel Ingles, 37, of Cleveland, North Carolina, formerly of Scotia, NY, passed away suddenly on May 5th due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Sarah was the beloved daughter of Jeffrey and Deborah (Nolan) Ingles of Scotia, New York. Sarah is survived by her brothers, Sean of Albany NY, and Jason and his wife Gianna of Burnt Hills, NY. Sarah was the mother of two sons she adored, Connor Holland, 16, of Henderson, Nevada and Ryan Lewis, 10, of Cleveland, North Carolina. Sarah was raised in Scotia, New York and was a graduate of Scotia - Glenville High School, class of 2000. Shortly after graduation, Sarah moved to New York City where she was employed as a children's dance instructor. Sarah then returned to the Capital Region where she was a student at Fulton - Montgomery Community College, majoring in accounting. In 2018 Sarah moved to North Carolina where she began a construction business, serving as a skillful roofer and remodeler, as well as business manager. Sarah was a warm and caring child, and a vibrant and spirited young woman who deeply loved her family. She brought sunshine into the lives of friends and family, and greeted everyone with warm, embracing hugs. Sarah had an adventurous spirit as well as a kind heart that touched the lives of many people. Her sudden passing has deeply shaken her loving family, who will struggle with the absence of Sarah in their lives. Arrangements are entrusted to The White Funeral Home , Scotia. Services are on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 11:30 am. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Scotia, New York. Sarah had many friends and family members who wished to attend her services. However, due to New York State Coronavirus restrictions presently in place, the service is limited to 10 attendees. The White Funeral Home and Park Cemetery have graciously allowed us to live-stream Sarah's services. This information will be posted on sarahinglesmemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 19, 2020.