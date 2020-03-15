Home

McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
Scott L. LaRose

Scott L. LaRose Obituary
Scott L. LaRose, 65, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Harold J. and Edith Kennedy LaRose; brother, Darren LaRose. He is survived by his siblings, Bryan LaRose, Nadine LaRose, Stacy DuBois, Todd LaRose, Lyle LaRose; also several nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany, NY 12206. A Prayer Service will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Internment will be in Vale Cemetery, Schenectady.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
