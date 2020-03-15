|
|
Scott L. LaRose, 65, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Harold J. and Edith Kennedy LaRose; brother, Darren LaRose. He is survived by his siblings, Bryan LaRose, Nadine LaRose, Stacy DuBois, Todd LaRose, Lyle LaRose; also several nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany, NY 12206. A Prayer Service will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Internment will be in Vale Cemetery, Schenectady.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020