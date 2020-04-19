Home

Scott M. Van Evera, 67, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a long illness. Scott was the son of the late Millard Van Evera and Ruth Barton. Scott enjoyed NASCAR Racing, he was a student of American History and loved listening to music. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his great niece, Olivia R. Ouimet. Scott is survived by his siblings, William H. (Terry) Van Evera and Alison Van Evera. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Christopher (Leigh) Ouimet, Brittany Van Evera, Craig Van Evera, his great nephew, Brayden Ouimet. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Olivia Rae's Love Your Happy Days Foundation, 2118 Brickton Crossing, Buford, GA 30518 in Scott's memory. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020
