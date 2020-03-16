|
Scott W. Morey passed away suddenly at home on March 4, 2020. He was a graduate of Burnt Hills High School 1964. He spent his years as a self employed carpenter. Memorial Services will be held on March 20, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church, 11 Glenridge Rd Rexford. NY. Gathering time will be at 10 a.m. followed by a service at the church. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Charlton, NY. Donations can be sent to Faith Baptist Church or The .
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020