Sebastiano Pino, 83, of Schenectady, NY, died July 17, 2019. Born July 2, 1936 in Barcelona, Sicily, he was the son of the late Marietta and Anthony Pino. He attended Bishop Maginn High School and was a parishioner of Saint Paul the Apostle church in Schenectady, NY. Sebastiano married Veronica Karaban on October 26, 1963. He worked as a communication technician for AT&T, retiring in 1990. Music was his great passion. He played the accordion in his own band, The Excelsions later renamed The Formula 4. He received an honorable discharge from the Armed Forces of America on September 30, 1961. Mr. Pino is survived by his wife, Veronica (Karaban) Pino of Schenectady, NY; daughter, Antoinette Gizzarelli of Schenectady, NY; son, Anthony Pino of Dunbarton, NH; and son, Joseph (Kristen) Pino of Delanson, NY; grandsons, Luke, Nicholas, and Zachary Pino; sisters-in-law, Victoria Karaban, Adele (Walter) Litimsky; Stefanie - deceased- (Siegfried) Schultz and brother-in-law, Konstantin (Diana) Karaban, also nieces and nephews. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Pl., Amsterdam, NY 12010. Funeral services will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church (Cornell Street), Amsterdam, New York. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery (Widow Susan Road), Amsterdam, NY. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 20, 2019