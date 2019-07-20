Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amsterdam Funeral Chapel
13 Belmont Pl
Amsterdam, NY 12010
(518) 842-3113
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Amsterdam Funeral Chapel
13 Belmont Pl
Amsterdam, NY 12010
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Amsterdam Funeral Chapel
13 Belmont Pl
Amsterdam, NY 12010
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Cornell Street
Amsterdam, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sebastiano Pino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sebastiano Pino


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sebastiano Pino Obituary
Sebastiano Pino, 83, of Schenectady, NY, died July 17, 2019. Born July 2, 1936 in Barcelona, Sicily, he was the son of the late Marietta and Anthony Pino. He attended Bishop Maginn High School and was a parishioner of Saint Paul the Apostle church in Schenectady, NY. Sebastiano married Veronica Karaban on October 26, 1963. He worked as a communication technician for AT&T, retiring in 1990. Music was his great passion. He played the accordion in his own band, The Excelsions later renamed The Formula 4. He received an honorable discharge from the Armed Forces of America on September 30, 1961. Mr. Pino is survived by his wife, Veronica (Karaban) Pino of Schenectady, NY; daughter, Antoinette Gizzarelli of Schenectady, NY; son, Anthony Pino of Dunbarton, NH; and son, Joseph (Kristen) Pino of Delanson, NY; grandsons, Luke, Nicholas, and Zachary Pino; sisters-in-law, Victoria Karaban, Adele (Walter) Litimsky; Stefanie - deceased- (Siegfried) Schultz and brother-in-law, Konstantin (Diana) Karaban, also nieces and nephews. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Pl., Amsterdam, NY 12010. Funeral services will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church (Cornell Street), Amsterdam, New York. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery (Widow Susan Road), Amsterdam, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now