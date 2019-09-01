The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Seth T. Lodge


1978 - 2019
Seth T. Lodge Obituary
Seth T. Lodge, 40, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Seth was born in Schenectady on December 11, 1978 a son of Lennard and Shawne (Filkins) Lodge. He graduated from Gilboa –Conesville Central High School. He enjoyed cooking and was employed as a cook at Broadway Joe's. Seth was a minimalist camper bringing the bare essentials and then using what God provided on his outings. Seth was an amazing husband and a good provider. He was an outgoing positive man who loved to make everyone smile. In addition to his parents he is also survived by his wife, Maria Lodge; sisters, Sarah (Justin) Huse and Amanada (Greg) Lodge; many nieces, nephews, several aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 5th at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2919 W Lydius Street, with Pastor John Horn, officiating.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
