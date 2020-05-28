Seward N. Van O'Linda, 90, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at Wilkinson Residential Healthcare Facility, where he resided with his wife. Seward was born in Amsterdam on November 1, 1929 to Raymond Van O'Linda Sr. & Evelyn Bates Van O'Linda. A 1947 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School, "Van" enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1948 to 1952. After his stint in the Air Force, he returned to Amsterdam and became a letter press operator at Amsterdam Printing & Litho for 36 years. He had a talent for basketball, and also played softball and bowled. Van enjoyed working on anything electrical, coin collecting, fishing, watching sports, a cold beer and a good game of pitch. He was a member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church. On April 15, 1951 he married Josephine Taboleski, who survives. In addition, he is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Grant) Humphreys, Lori (Michael) Bryk, sons Mark (Marcia), Brian (Karen) and Tracy (Nikki) Van O'Linda; seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, a sister, Lois Kline, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Van O'Linda Jr. Due to the Covid-19 Outbreak, funeral services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a veteran's charity of your choice. Please visit the online memorial and sign the virtual guest registry to support the family at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 28, 2020.