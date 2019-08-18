|
Shannon Sullivan, 26, passed away suddenly on August 13, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Kevin Sullivan and Laurie DiSorbo Sullivan. She also leaves behind her sisters, Meaghan and Bridget; brothers, Devin and Collin; brother-in-law, Michael Angehr, and her cherished nephew, Eden. Shannon was a fun, caring and giving person. She loved people and animals, especially her dog, Nico. She never thought twice about helping a person in need, or rescuing an animal that was sick or homeless. She loved to be outside with her siblings and snuggling, watching movies together. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. Her family wishes to thank everyone that has reached out to them, especially the staff and families of Schenectady Center, Centimark Roofing, Ryan and Kevin Maloney, Jenny Vreeland and Fr. Jim Konicki. Visitation will be held Monday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Light's Funeral Home, Schenectady. A Requiem Mass will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the Holy Name of Jesus National Catholic Church, 1040 Pearl St., Schenectady, NY 12303. Memorial donations in Shannon's name may be made to Out of the Pits, P.O. Box 2311, Albany, NY 12220. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019