Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharee Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharee M. Knight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharee M. Knight Obituary
Sharee M. Knight, 59 of Schenectady, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Sharee attended Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady. She was a loving caregiver for her aunt for many years and also loved and cared for her beloved nieces, nephew and great nieces and nephews. Sharee was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Pollack and her aunt, Sharon Tenace. She is survived by her sister, Billee (John) Graham; nephew, John (Alissa) Graham II; her nieces, Tabitha Shepard and Rebecca Graham; her cousin Anthony (Doreen) Tenace; 14 great-nieces and nephews; and her dog, Gizmo. Calling hrs will be held on Wednesday, July 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now