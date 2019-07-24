|
Sharee M. Knight, 59 of Schenectady, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Sharee attended Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady. She was a loving caregiver for her aunt for many years and also loved and cared for her beloved nieces, nephew and great nieces and nephews. Sharee was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Pollack and her aunt, Sharon Tenace. She is survived by her sister, Billee (John) Graham; nephew, John (Alissa) Graham II; her nieces, Tabitha Shepard and Rebecca Graham; her cousin Anthony (Doreen) Tenace; 14 great-nieces and nephews; and her dog, Gizmo. Calling hrs will be held on Wednesday, July 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 24, 2019