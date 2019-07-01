The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
806 Union Street
Schenectady, NY
More Obituaries for Sharon Valente
Sharon Ann Valente


1958 - 2019
Sharon Ann Valente Obituary
Sharon Ann Valente, 60, passed away peacefully with her sisters at her side on June 30, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn after a valiant fight with cancer. Born in Schenectady on July 4, 1958 she was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Joan M. Valente. Sharon was a 1976 graduate of Mohonasen High School. She received her BA in Social Studies Education from Siena College and received her Master's in Advanced Classroom Teaching from SUNY Albany. Sharon loved being a teacher and making a difference in the children's lives. She taught at Mohonasen Junior Senior High School from 1980 to 1984 and then from 1984 until she retired in 2013, she taught at Shenendehowa as a 7th grade history teacher. She was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady. Sharon was an avid reader, loved music and enjoyed traveling across the country and Europe. Above all she loved her family. Sharon shared a close bond with her sisters and adored her nephew Mark. Sharon is survived by her sisters and best friends Claudia M. Cannavo (Joseph) and Catherine M. Rotondi (Frank), her cherished nephew Mark F. Rotondi as well as many cousins and friends. Calling hours for Sharon will be held on July 2, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church 806 Union Street Schenectady, NY. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Her family would like to than Dr. Zen of NYOH and the entire staff of St. Peter's Hospital along with the Hospice Inn. Memorial contributions in Sharon's name may be made to the 501 St. Jude PL Memphis TN 38105 or to a . Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 1, 2019
