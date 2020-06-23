Sharon E. Campbell
Sharon E. Campbell, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Baptist Health Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Worcester, NY and was the daughter of the late Robert and Rose Hotaling. Sharon had worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the former Hallmark Nursing Center. She enjoyed trips to Nashville and was an avid dog enthusiast. Sharon is the mother of Allen (Sylvia) Yager, Clifford (Maria Christina) Yager, Randy (Kim) Yager, Tim (Deb) Yager and Linda Yager Salisbury. Sharon is also survived by 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302 in memory of Sharon E. Campbell. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 23, 2020.
