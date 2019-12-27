|
Sharon Kiley, 65, former resident of Stillwater, died Friday, Dec. 20th at the Grand at Guilderland. Born in Glens Falls, March 12, 1954, she was the daughter of Mary Hayner Kiley of Stillwater and the late Matthew J. Kiley. Sharon was educated at Stillwater Central School. Always going beyond the norm, Sharon was a truck driver for J B Hunt and other transportation companies for many years. Previously, she had worked for the NYS Division of Military Affairs in Colonie. A free spirit, Sharon enjoyed life and those things that came her way, truly a "free spirit". Survivors in addition to her mother include her sister, Linda and Tim Shudt, brother, Bill and Kelly Kiley along with nieces, nephews, their families and friends. Private Services are being held at the convenience of her family. Remembrances may be made to a in fond memory of Sharon Kiley. To leave condolences, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019