Sharon L. Faraone, 74, was united for eternity with her Lord and her beloved husband Mike on Monday, April 13, 2020. Sharon was born in Schenectady on August 3, 1945. She was a 1963 graduate of Linton High School and was employed by the NYS Department of Health. She was a genuine woman who truly sparkled and shined. A true social butterfly, Sharon was known for her graciousness and embraced the time spent with family and friends. She always reached out to share her faith, support and encouragement. Keeping in touch with those she cherished and loved was very important to her. Through the most trying times, Sharon remained strong, dignified, optimistic and grateful. She always presented herself with style and grace and will be remembered as beautiful in every sense of the word. On January 2, 2014, Sharon's beloved husband, Michael C. Faraone, passed away. For over 18 years, they shared a marriage of love, laughter, honesty and friendship. She was also predeceased by her father, M. McCown; dear mother, Jeanne Clements Yattaw and her step-father, Reginald Yattaw. Sharon is survived by her loving nieces and nephew, Lisa (Dominick) Lombardo, Michelle (Michael) Collins, Christopher (Mayra) De Vito; sister-in-law Phyllis (Joseph) De Vito; step-children, Anthony Faraone, Richard (Nicole) Faraone, Anita (Tony) Winborn; great nieces and nephews, DJ Lombardo, Mia De Vito-Zetena, Gianna Collins, Kyra De Vito and Nicholas De Vito; step-grandson, Anthony Faraone, Jr.; many dear and loving friends and her supportive Schenectady Firefighter brothers and sisters. Sharon will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Saratoga National Cemetery. Because extenuating circumstances will not allow for a public service to be held in Sharon's honor at this time, a memorial service for us all to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. You are also welcome to leave a special message for the family on-line by visiting www.rossiditorofuneralhome.com. Donations may be made in Sharon's memory to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305 or online at citymission.org/donate.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020