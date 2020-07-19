Sharon Lee Hoyt, 81, passed away at her home on July 12, 2020. She was born March 31, 1939, daughter of the late William and Helen Hutchison. Sharon grew up in upstate New York and was graduate of Mechanicville High School. On October 20, 1957, she married Roger Hoyt. The two of them made their home in New York, where they started a family and in 1971 the family moved to Maine. Sharon worked at General Electric prior to her and Roger starting their family. She was the ultimate mother and wife, who genuinely enjoyed caring for her family. Some of Sharon's fondest memories include the extensive travel all over the world that she and Roger were fortunate to share with one another and their friends Jack and Mary Lou Moran. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger Hoyt; children, David Hoyt, Cheryl Hoyt, and Jeffrey Hoyt; grandchildren, Joseph Hoyt, Nicholas Hoyt, Amanda Parker, Samantha Bennett, Zachary Hoyt, and Andrea Hoyt; several great grandchildren; sisters Pamela Butler of Raleigh, NC and Francine(Dennis) Baker of Mechanicville, sister in law Joan Hoyt of Stillwater and her family as well as nephews, Ian(Monika) Butler, Justin(Crystal) Baker, Nathan(Majiel) Baker and their families. A memorial service was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sharon's name may be made to: Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074 OR 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074. To express condolences or participate in Sharon's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
