|
|
|
Sharon M. Gordon, 65, of Pleasantdale, Town of Schaghticoke and formerly of Bradenton, FL, peacefully entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (at the corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182 and to her Celebration of Life Service which will begin with a prayer that afternoon in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Colonie.For the full obituary, sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019