The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward's Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Paul's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon DeCasperis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Mary DeCasperis


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Mary DeCasperis Obituary
Sharon Mary (McGloine) DeCasperis, 75, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Survived by husband Frederick J. DeCasperis, daughters MaryBeth (John) Rajczewski, Angela (Andrew) Amendola, 6 grandchildren, brother James McGloine(Gay McKinney) and sisters-in-law Florence McGloine and Patricia Geehr. Calling hours on Monday, June 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Edwards Church on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saratoga Hospital Foundation, RN Scholarship Program, 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or www.thewomensalzheimersmovement.org. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Download Now