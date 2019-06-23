|
|
Sharon Mary (McGloine) DeCasperis, 75, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Survived by husband Frederick J. DeCasperis, daughters MaryBeth (John) Rajczewski, Angela (Andrew) Amendola, 6 grandchildren, brother James McGloine(Gay McKinney) and sisters-in-law Florence McGloine and Patricia Geehr. Calling hours on Monday, June 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Edwards Church on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saratoga Hospital Foundation, RN Scholarship Program, 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or www.thewomensalzheimersmovement.org. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 23, 2019