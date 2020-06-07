It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt. Sharon R. Greer, 67, passed away at home on June 5, surrounded by her loving family, after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on Oct. 18, 1952 in Amsterdam, NY to Eunice Greer and the late Dr. Herbert Greer. Sharon graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1970 and attended SUNY Albany. She lived in Niskayuna, Albany, Colonie and Chantilly, VA before relocating back to Schenectady to be with her family. She worked at the General Mail Facility of the Post Service in Colonie for many years, before transferring to Postal Headquarters in Washington, DC., where she retired in 2010 as Fleet Management/Maintenance Specialist of Vehicle Operations. Survivors include her mother, Eunice Greer of Niskayuna, her sister Melinda (Michael) Green of Rotterdam, her brothers, Scott Greer of Niskayuna and Lee Greer of San Diego. She is also survived by her nephews, Jeffrey (Andrea) Green of Schenectady, Chris Greer of San Diego, nieces Leah (Steven) Maynard of Rotterdam and Laurie (Mark) Makara of Pattersonville. She also leaves behind great-nephews Sean Makara of Cobleskill, Joseph Makara of Pattersonville, Holden Maynard & Ian Maynard of Rotterdam, and great niece Heather Makara of Pattersonville, and her ex-husband, Herman LaClair (1979-1984). She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Herbert Greer in 1990. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Community Hospice. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.