Amsterdam - Sharon "Sharkey" Shaw-Bintz, 69, of Amsterdam, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital surrounded by her family. Born in Amsterdam, NY on July 12, 1951 a daughter of the late Alfred and Marcella Shaw. She was also predeceased by her sister Donna. She was a lifelong area resident and was a 1969 graduate of the former Wilbur H. Lynch High School. Sharon served her country in the US Navy and was honorably discharged. Sharon was employed for many years in the Health Care Field at Amsterdam Memorial Hospital. She also worked for Ellis Hospital and Laboratory Corporation of America. Sharon enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She served on the Board of Directors of the Sanford Home for Women in Amsterdam, St. Mary's Hospital Foundation and was a member of the St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary. She bowled in various leagues in Amsterdam and was a part of her classmate's breakfast club. Sharon received a heart transplant 12 years ago and very much appreciated the second chance at life that she had. She always wanted to help others. She married Cyril G. Bintz on August 21, 2004. In addition to her dear husband Cy, she is survived by her two beloved children, Nichole "Nikki" Surento and Jessica (Thomas Spagnola) Mancuso both of Amsterdam. Dear sisters, Dawn Morin, Deborah (Robert "Ripper") Vail and Kelly (Bobby) Motyl all of Amsterdam. Brothers, Alfred ("JR") Shaw of Amsterdam and David (Kelly) Shaw of Hagaman, NY. Two cherished grandchildren, Aaron Surento and Gianna Spagnola. Step-grandsons, Jacob and Joseph Bintz. Nieces and nephews, Michael, Kevin, Zachary, Casey, Corey, David, Abby and Amanda. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY with Father O. Robert DeMartinis presiding. Interment will be private in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Amsterdam, NY. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Please follow the NYS Covid 19 Guidelines and wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's memory to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231 or and the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd. St., New York, NY 10016. Please leave condolences online and sign Sharkey's online virtual guestbook at www.brbsfuneral.com
.