Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
Shawn D. Dominy Jr.

Shawn D. Dominy Jr. Obituary
Shawn D. Dominy Jr., 28, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning at his home in Rotterdam. Shawn is survived by his beloved wife, Jamie L. (Wilkins) Dominy who he married on December 2nd of 2016; his daughters, Lylah A. Dominy and Paisley Grace Dominy of Rotterdam; his parents, Lisa (Waterson) Loehr (Robert) of Rotterdam and Shawn D. Dominy Sr (Sara) of Troy, NY; his sisters, Sharon DeMartino (Nicholas) of Clifton Park, Samantha Loehr of Rotterdam, Brianna Kilmarten of Schenectady, Makayla Dominy of Troy and Dylan Dechant of Ballston Spa; his grandfather, William Waterson Sr of Rotterdam; his grandmother, Vivian Bradt of Schenectady and his nephew, Max J DeMartino. Born in Schenectady, Shawn was a graduate of Mohonasen High School in 2009, Shawn was the former owner of Dynamic Roofing and later worked for Local #241 of the Roofers Union. For the last 3 years, Shawn was a union roofer with Titan Roofing. A talented athlete, Shawn loved football and was a member of the Riot Squad of the Capital District Flag Football League. He was a jokester at heart and was always trying to make everyone laugh. He loved fishing and all sports but was especially devoted to his family. A service to celebrate Shawn's life will be held on Sunday afternoon, March 24th at 4 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 to 4 p.m. prior the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shawn's memory to the Lylah and Paisley Education Fund (Account Number 863872 at Cap Com Federal Credit Union. To leave a message of condolence for Shawn's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
