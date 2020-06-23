Shawn D. Trigg, 53, of Fonda, passed away suddenly, due to a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He will always be; loved, missed and remembered for his selfless, compassionate, loyal, hardworking and loving character. Shawn leaves behind his loving wife, Lori Trigg, of Fonda, his son Bradley Trigg (Leah Ellers), of Amsterdam; his daughter, Shawna Trigg (Ryan Buckman) of Fonda; his mother, Betty Trigg, of Broadalbin; brothers', John "Pat" Trigg; of Fonda; Eric Trigg (Gabby Ellers); of Amsterdam and Brian Bishop, of Galway; his sisters, Melody (Michael) Washington, of Maryland; Pennie (Karl) Caton, of Maryland, Kathy Trigg (Will), of Berne; Dawn (Dennis) Funk, of Broadalbin. He was predeceased by his father, John Trigg and his brother, Jerry Bishop. A memorial visitation followed by a brief prayer service will be held for family and close dear friends of Shawn's. It will be held on: Friday, June 26th, 2020 at Ehle and Barnett Family Funeral Home, LLC, 15 N. William Street, Johnstown, New York 12095 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A brief prayer-memorial service will be held immediately after visitation, 7 p.m. Rev. Siegfried Ignacia to Officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing towards the unexpected medical expenses', in care of and made payable to the funeral home, to help his family at this time of grief and sorrow. Condolences and memories of Shawn can be shared online at: www.ehleandbarnett.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 23, 2020.