Shawn D. Trigg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shawn D. Trigg, 53, of Fonda, passed away suddenly, due to a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He will always be; loved, missed and remembered for his selfless, compassionate, loyal, hardworking and loving character. Shawn leaves behind his loving wife, Lori Trigg, of Fonda, his son Bradley Trigg (Leah Ellers), of Amsterdam; his daughter, Shawna Trigg (Ryan Buckman) of Fonda; his mother, Betty Trigg, of Broadalbin; brothers', John "Pat" Trigg; of Fonda; Eric Trigg (Gabby Ellers); of Amsterdam and Brian Bishop, of Galway; his sisters, Melody (Michael) Washington, of Maryland; Pennie (Karl) Caton, of Maryland, Kathy Trigg (Will), of Berne; Dawn (Dennis) Funk, of Broadalbin. He was predeceased by his father, John Trigg and his brother, Jerry Bishop. A memorial visitation followed by a brief prayer service will be held for family and close dear friends of Shawn's. It will be held on: Friday, June 26th, 2020 at Ehle and Barnett Family Funeral Home, LLC, 15 N. William Street, Johnstown, New York 12095 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A brief prayer-memorial service will be held immediately after visitation, 7 p.m. Rev. Siegfried Ignacia to Officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing towards the unexpected medical expenses', in care of and made payable to the funeral home, to help his family at this time of grief and sorrow. Condolences and memories of Shawn can be shared online at: www.ehleandbarnett.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved