|
|
Shawn R. Lancey, Sr., 43, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Ellis Hospital after being stricken while at work. Shawn was born in Keene, NH. He was the owner of C & S Auto in Rotterdam. He loved riding his motorcycle, camping and was a man of many talents. Shawn is survived by his parents, Thomas and Mary Hazen Taylor; his wife, Felicia; five children, Casandra, Shawn, Jr., Angelica, Cheyanne, Jasmine; three step-children, Andrew, Sebastian and Giana, who he loved and adored as his own; four sisters, Tabitha, Hope, Tonya and Meredith; three grandchildren, Jaleel, Amiyah and Silas; He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many extended family members and his extended biker family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the calling hours which will be Monday, July 29 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the calling hours. Details of a life celebration will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 26, 2019