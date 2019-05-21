On this, your 34th Birthday it is met with sadness knowing we should be celebrating with you. Shaw, we love and miss you so much. Not a day goes by that we do not think of you and shed a silent tear. Our memories of you and the joy and happiness you gave us and that beautiful smile is what keeps us going. I still hear your giggle, see your infectious smile and that glisten in your eye, and it brings a smile to my face. Shaw, you were a special person, you touched so many lives in the short 16 years you were here, and you will always be in our memory as our sweet, bubbly, beautiful, talented and caring Shawna. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 21, 2019