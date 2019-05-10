"Shawna's Poem" Shawna loved family and friends with true devotion, adored her pets and played music with such emotion. Her smile could brighten any day, her laughter would melt your cares away. We were lucky to have known her, watched her grow up through the years. For us time holds no boundaries, for precious memories, love and tears. We talk to her each and every day, be happy not sad she whispers our way. Always remember she is right by your side, the way she lived life should be our guide. The years without her we all must endure, never to forget her spirit so gentle, loving and pure. We honor Shawna's memory and family with "Shawna's Poem". Please care for our angel until we too are called home. c 2008 Published in The Daily Gazette on May 10, 2019