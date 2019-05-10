To our beautiful daughter and loving sister. No two parents could be prouder of their daughter, no two brothers could be luckier, because of the love you gave us all. One hundred million tears will never wash away the pain we feel every second of every day since you were stolen from us. Our only prayer is that someday soon we will all be together again. We know you are experiencing the joy from God that you gave us every day of your life. We love and miss you more with each passing moment. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 10, 2019