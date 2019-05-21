On your 34th Birthday Shawna, We miss your beautiful smile and loving heart more each day. Your light still shines in our lives and your presence still warms our hearts. Yet there is a wound that cuts so deep, it's so painful without you. As time goes on it only seems to get harder, sadder. Life is just not the same anymore and never will be. We wish we could be celebrating your birthday together, wish you were here with us. You are and always will be one of the most beautiful and loving people God placed on the earth. We love and miss you more than any words can ever express. Happy Birthday to our beautiful princess. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 21, 2019