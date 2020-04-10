|
Sheila Countermine-McGee passed away peacefully with her family by her side, March 19th, 2020. She grew up on the family farm and was the oldest of three siblings. She is survived by her husband of more than 20 years, Robert M. McGee Jr. and they built a beautiful life working together to make their "Dream Acres" a reality. She was predeceased by her mother, Claudette Smith and her brother, Donald Countermine. She is survived by her brother, Jesse Countermine, daughter, Becky Spagnola, son, Clarence "Butch" Stockman, step-daughters, Rachelle Polgar, Robyn McGee and step-son, Robert M. McGee III along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She drove school bus for 28 years with Schalmont Schools, a job she really loved! There will be no services because of the current situation with the Covid virus.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020