Sheila Lindsay (Tomkins), 82, of Scotia, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020. The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Sheila is her smile, her kindness to everyone, and music, especially her singing. Born in Schenectady NY, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Albert (Bert) and Olive Tomkins. Sheila was the third of four children. She graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School in 1956. Sheila found her voice and joy in the Scotia-Glenville Choralaires and the Salvation Army Choir. She worked for Citizens Trust Co. after graduating from high school and met her love of 62 years, Fredric Lindsay, while on a American Institute of Banking-sponsored cruise on Lake George and they were married on July 12, 1958. The newlyweds moved to Albuquerque, NM shortly after marriage where Fred was stationed at Sandia Base while serving in the Army. They returned to Scotia after his discharge to live and raise a family. While in Scotia, Sheila was active with Mohawk Elementary School and was co-chair of the Scotia PTA with Fred. She was also a Brownie Leader. She continued her love of singing as a member of the Melo-Dears Barbershop Chorus. Sheila worked for a variety of employers including Sears and Roebuck, as part of their catalog phone team. She was also a real estate agent. Her favorite years were working for Joseph E. Mastrianni, Inc. where she was an inspector for low-income housing programs. She met life-long friends there. Shortly after Fred retired from the 1st National Bank of Scotia and a Town of Glenville Councilman, they moved to The Great Sacandaga Lake and enjoyed their winters in Bradenton, FL. She loved her family and friends very much. Sheila is survived by her husband, Fredric (Fred), son, David (Debra) and daughter, Diana (Donald), grandson, Kyle, step-grandchildren Eric and Kristen, sister, Gwen, brother, Jack, and numerous nieces and nephews. Sheila was predeceased by her parents and brother, Keith. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 from 5-7pm at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road Glenville. Funeral services will follow at 7pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place privately at Park Cemetery in Scotia. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to The Salvation Army, 222 Lafayette Street, Schenectady NY 12305 or First Reformed Church, 224 N Ballston Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com