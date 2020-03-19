|
Sheila Cotoia, 67, of Hagaman, NY, passed away peacefully on March 15th, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Sheila was born April 15th, 1952 in Amsterdam, NY. She was a 1970 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School and later attended Spencer Business Institute. Sheila was employed as a court stenographer with the New State Office of Court Administration for over 35 years, working in both criminal and family courts, until her retirement in 2010. On July 22, 1978, Sheila married Paul Cotoia, and they had two children. Sheila was a dedicated mother, sharing her sons' enthusiasm for sports, especially baseball and her beloved Yankees. She was an active participant in the Hagaman Youth Commission, PTA and Amsterdam High School Baseball and Football Booster Clubs. She was known for her readiness for road-trips, travelling to various sporting events with her children and their friends, or country drives with her husband. Whether at the casino on her favorite slot machine or enjoying a sunny day by the pool, she always had a smile on her face. Sheila was happiest when surrounded by those she loved, and will always be remembered for her compassion, generosity, and wonderful sense of humor. She is survived by her loving husband Paul, her sons Paul (Cara) and Dan, as well as her precious grandchildren Quinn and Reed, her siblings Sylvia (James) Raczynski and Gene Ryczek, brother-in-law Michael Cotoia, niece Deborah Auspelmyer (Mark), nephew James Raczynski Jr. (Kim) and four great-nieces and nephews: Brooke, Nick, Mya and Jacob. Sheila is predeceased by her parents Eugene and Irene Ryczek, and sister-in-law, Kelly Schulz-Pope. Due to the current limitations on public gatherings, calling hours and a service will be held at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sheila's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association (Diabetes.org) or St. Stephen's Church, P.O. Box 81, Hagaman, NY 12086. Please visit Sheila's online guestbook at brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020