Shelly Katherine Carrotti Dufel
1974 - 2020
Shelly Katherine Carrotti Dufel, born August 24th, 1974 in Saratoga Springs, NY passed away unexpectedly on October 14th, 2020. She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She loved spending her free time at camp with her family either skiing, snowmobiling, or boating. When she wasn't doing these things, you could always find her reading a book under her electric blanket. She was a teacher at Mayfield Central School District where she impacted the lives of many of her students. She will always be remembered for her quick wit and her sarcastic one-liners. She was predeceased by her paternal and maternal grandparents. Survivors include her loving husband Christopher Dufel, her son Brennan Dufel, and her cat Carver Cute-Cute Dufel. Her parents John (Marlene) Carrotti, MaryEllen (Bruce) Lamica, and her father and mother in law Larry and Judith Dufel. Her sisters Gina Carrotti and April (Ken) Holland and her sister in law Erika Uhlinger. Her nieces and nephews Jessica and Jacob Holland, Kendra and Taylor Arnold, James Donald (JD), Madison Uhlinger as well as many aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends who loved her dearly. Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Ellis Hospital for the compassionate care they provided. A private family service will be held at Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting donations be made to Mayfield Central School District in care of Shelly Dufel for scholarships to students majoring in the teaching profession or English. Please visit her online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes
171 Guy Park Ave
Amsterdam, NY 12010
(518) 843-1920
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 15, 2020
She was one of my favorite teachers and she was such a good soul, RIP you will be missed
Travis Frasier
Student
